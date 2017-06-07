Dhurmus couple reveals new scheme

By Our Reporter

Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation that has succeeded to receive accolades from public for building model settlements for the earthquake victims has unveiled its next ambitious project named ‘Namuna Nepal’ (Model Nepal)

They have planned to develop their fourth project in around 500-1,000 Ropani land at the cost of Rs5 billion, according to the Foundation.

Speaking during the project unveiling programmeorganised in the Capitalon Monday, SitaramKattel aka Dhurmus, said, “The project is being built to give a picture of Nepal which will facilitate in promoting tourism.

He said the model settlement will be developed in the Kathmandu valley if the government provides the needed land.

“If we are provided the land, we will build the settlement at the cost of Rs 5 billion which we will ourselves collect from the Nepalese living abroad,” Kattel said.