Deuba’s ascent to power delayed by three days

By Our Reporter

Had the Election Commission not decided to hold re-election in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Nepali Congress President SherBahadur would have become the 40th prime minister of Nepal on Sunday. Butthe UML prevented Deuba from becoming the prime minister for the fourth time at least by two days due to the controversial decision of EC to hold re-election in Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Only on Monday evening after a Supreme Court interim order stayed the EC decision for six days, the UML agreed to end the House disruption.

The three major parties paved the way for Deubato become new PM after signing a 4-point deal on Monday.

Deuba was likely to garner nearly two thirds of votes in the parliament in the election as almost all parties except for the UML were ready to endorse his candidacy.

The UML did not field its candidate for the post of PM, but said the party would vote against Deuba.

Earlier, it was reported that Bam Dev Gautam was going to challenge Deuba’s candidacy, but he did not file his candidacy.

Deuba, who became Prime Minister first after the fall of Manamohan Adhikari-led minority government of the CPN-UML in 1994, also led the NC government four months after the Royal Palace massacre of 2001. Later he was appointed prime minister twice by former king Gyanendra, who once dismissed and imprisoned him labeling him as an incompetent PM.