Deuba becomes the PM for fourth time

By Our Reporter

The Parliament on Tuesday afternoon elected Sher Bahadur Deuba, 71, as the new Prime Minister. This is his fourth tenure as the PM and he is the 40th PM of the country. He is assuming the office with the PM’s portfolio.

As expected, Deuba has bagged 388 votes. 170 votes were casted against Deuba. 25 PMs including 3 NC MPs were absent in the voting.

Deuba assume office on Wednesday after taking oath of office from the President.

Deuba was able to bag support of RPP, Sadbhawana Party and independent MPs, Deuba had become the PM. For the first time when Deuba had become the PM in 1995, after the Manmohan Adhikary led minority UML government was failed by the Supreme Court,UML had registered vote of no-confidence against Deuba and it had become difficult to endorse the no-confidence motion for the UML. Finally, when NC MPs Bhakta Bahadur Balayar and Arjun Jung Bahadur Shah voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, the then Deuba government was failed in February 1997.

For the second time, he became PM for 14 months. Immediately after NC’s Girija Prasad Koirala tendered resignation in August 2001, Deuba became the PM. At that time, Deuba had not received support from the Koirala camp in the NC. He had imposed emergency against the Maoists. As per the constitution, he had to endorse this emergency bill from the parliament within six months. In the first emergency announcement, Deuba could legitimize the emergency announcement as UML had supported it. However, when the emergency period was extended for next six months, UML and even Koirala faction in the NC didn’t support him. So,Deuba split the NC and became chair of the Nepali Congress Democratic. When his proposal failed, he dissolved the parliament and Deuba became the PM with the constitutional provision of remaining as the PM until next general elections. Nevertheless, when Deuba failed to hold the elections within six months in accordance to the constitution, on 4 October, 2002, King Gyanendra dismissed him on the charge of incapable in holding general elections.

For the third time, Deuba became the PM for seven months in June, 2004. King Gyanendra had appointed him the PM on 11 June, 2004. On 1 February, 2005, King Gyanendra assumed the executive power by dismissing Deuba.

But this time, Deuba is becoming the PM with the support of the Maoists, to whom Deuba had fixed a tag on the head of the very Maoist leaders during the insurgency era. As per the constitutional provision, Deuba will remain in the PM’s post for nine months, as by 21 January, 2017, there should be newly elected federal parliament.