CIAA arrests Chudamani Sharma on corruption charge

By Our Reporter

Chudamani Sharma, the director general of the Inland Revenue Department, has finally come under the net of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

Sharma who had earned a bad name for amassing wealth by establishing close links with the powerful politicians was arrested on Friday, accusing him of corruption on fixation of revenue.

Sharma was accused of abusing his authority and embezzling millions of rupees while illegally exempting huge taxes owed by different business firms.

Sharma was a member-secretary of Tax Settlement Commission that gave tax exemption worth Rs 20 billion to the firms. He even accused of waiving VAT from the firms.

As Sharma had a close link with leaders, especially those who led the Finance Ministry, he has been serving at the Finance Ministry for four years. Earlier, he served in the Home Ministry as Chief District Officer of Sunsari, Lalitpur and Kathmandu. During his term in Sunsari, he had given protection to the owner of Sugam Gas, who had stolen cylinders of other gas companies.

The CIAA has kept Sharma in its custody.

However, clever Sharma reached Bir Hospital first and then Norvic Hospital on Monday stating that he had problems in chest. He was presented in the Special Court seeking his remand for a week.

Sharama was to get promotion to the post of secretary soon and he was looked as a potential Chief Secretary of future. But now he has been in soup for his corrupt activities.

The CIAA under Deep Basnyat has drawn appreciation for arresting Sharma who was portrayed as a main culprit behind the tax exemption to different forms including Ncell.

Interestingly, Ncell paid tax amounting Rs 13 billion gain tax two days after Sharma’s arrest.