Pilot and co-pilot killed in Goma air crash

By Our Reporter

A cargo plane of Goma Air crashed upon touchdown near Tenzing Hillary Airport in Lukla on Saturday

Pilot Prakash Kumar Rai, co-pilot SujanManandharand airhostess PragyaMaharjan were injured in the crash. Rai and Mandhar died while undergoing treatment in Lukla.

The plane (9N-AKY) suffered some technical problems after it touched branches of a tree while making a landing and crashed around 200 meters below the runway.

Airhostess Maharjan is undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, a Nepal Army cargo plane crashed after overshooting the runway during an emergency landing at Bajura Airport on Tuesday

Pilot-in-Command Colonel KailashGurung died while co-pilot Anita Ale and steward PurnaBahadurKhadka have sustained serious injuries.

The PZL M28 Skytruck with call sign NA-048 that took off for Simikot in Humla from Surkhet district was diverted to Bajura Airport after strong winds.