Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Pilot and co-pilot killed in Goma air crash

Pilot and co-pilot killed in Goma air crash

6 days ago

By Our Reporter
A cargo plane of Goma Air crashed upon touchdown near Tenzing Hillary Airport in Lukla on Saturday
Pilot Prakash Kumar Rai, co-pilot SujanManandharand airhostess PragyaMaharjan were injured in the crash. Rai and Mandhar died while undergoing treatment in Lukla.
The plane (9N-AKY) suffered some technical problems after it touched branches of a tree while making a landing and crashed around 200 meters below the runway.
Airhostess Maharjan is undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.
Meanwhile, a Nepal Army cargo plane crashed after overshooting the runway during an emergency landing at Bajura Airport on Tuesday
Pilot-in-Command Colonel KailashGurung died while co-pilot Anita Ale and steward PurnaBahadurKhadka have sustained serious injuries.
The PZL M28 Skytruck with call sign NA-048 that took off for Simikot in Humla from Surkhet district was diverted to Bajura Airport after strong winds.

Check Also

Impeachment motion against CJ Karki withdrawn

By Our Reporter The ruling parties Monday withdrew the impeachment motion filed against Chief Justice …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved