Impeachment motion against CJ Karki withdrawn

The ruling parties Monday withdrew the impeachment motion filed against Chief Justice Sushila Karki.

The two ruling parties had to withdraw the impeachment motion when main opposition, the CPN-UML threatened to obstruct the budget if it was not withdrawn.

The main proposer of the motion, Nepali Congress lawmaker Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Tek Bahadur Basnet of CPN-Maoist Centre submitted a written statement to Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar and informed about the withdrawal of the impeachment motion today.

The withdrawal was made with an expectation to maintain the cooperation, harmony and understanding among the constitutional bodies.

Lawmakers of the Nepali Congress and CPN Maoist Centre had filed the impeachment motion against CJ Karki at the Parliament Secretariat on April 30.

They had accused Karki of interfering in the appointment of Nepal Police’s chief, breaching the Nepal’s Constitution, and failing to fulfill her duties efficiently among others to justify the motion filed against her.

A total of 251 lawmakers had signed the motion.

Earlier, the three partries—NC, Maoist Centre and CPN-UML had agreed to withdraw the motion. But the NC and Maoist Centre instead of withdrawing it decided to put the motion in hold which only irked the CPN-UML.

The impeachment motion registered against Karkicaused much damage on Nepali Congress especially in the urban areas in the first phase poll. The people who did not like the move of NC president SherBahadurDeuba to register the impeachment motion voted against NC.