Caretaker government presents its policy and programme

By Our Reporter

A day after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tendered his resignation, the caretaker government on Thursday unveiled its policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2017/18.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari addressing a meeting of the Legislature Parliament unveiled the government’s policy and programmes for the fiscal year 2017/18.

The policies and programmes for the coming fiscal year have given continuity to the existing programmes from the previous year without including new ones considering the election code of conduct as they were made public just after the conclusion of the first phase of local poll and a few weeks before the second phase local election. The Election Commission has also instructed the government not to include the new programmes.

The documents focused on expediting the national pride projects and holding the second phase local poll and provincial and federal election in order to ensure the effective implementation of the constitution. Likewise, sustainable economic growth, self-employment, electricity generation and accelerating the reconstruction works are other key issues to receive emphasis in the policy document. The government has given due priority to expedite the ongoing hydro projects with particular focus on reservoir-based new project to rid the nation from the problem of load-shedding. The present government that received accolades for freeing the Kathmandu Valley and other major cities from the problem of load-shedding government has included plans to lure private investment to develop hydro projects and expand inter-and intra country transmission lines under Ujjyalo Nepal Campaign with a sole aim of ensuring undisrupted power supply in the country.

The government has also included a plan to involve the local bodies in the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure and monuments besides enhancing the capacity of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA).

Likewise, the document has adopted agriculture sector for national production, tourism as foundation of the national economy and export promotion to achieve the higher growth rate. Likewise, in the social sector, plans to make secondary education free and compulsory, and to provide basic health services to all free of cost and ensure their access to quality health services are included.