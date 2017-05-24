Will Rastriya Janata Party Nepal participate in elections?

By Our Reporter

The second phase local poll is just three weeks away, but it is still not certain whether the Rastriya Janata Party, Nepal, the new party of six Madhes-based parties, will take part in the poll is still uncertain.

The RJP has been demanding that the election should be held only after amending the constitution. It is also demanding a new election symbol. However, chances for amending the statute are slim while the Election Commission has rejected to provide it a new election symbol.

However, the government on Monday decided to add 22 local units in the Tarai in order to woo the RJP Nepal and the Federal Alliance.

The government also decided to upgrade Biratnagarand Birgunj Sub-Metrpolitan Cities as Metropolitan Cities. With this, the number of metropolitan cities reached 6 while the total number of local units reached 766 from existing 744.

As per the government decision, two units have been increased in Sunsari, three in Sarlahi, two in Saptari, two in Rauthat, one in Parsa, one in Dhanusha, one in Bara, three in Nawalparasi, three in Rupandhehi, three Kapilvastu, one in Kailali and one Banke.

Likewise, 24 rural municipalities were upgraded as municipalities.

A cabinet meeting decided to the local units in 12 districts despite a strong opposition from the Election Commission as well as the CPN-UML to increase the number of local units when the election process was moving.

The cabinet totally ignored the local body restructuring commission while increasing the number of local units.

It is likely that the Supreme Court may issue a stay order against the decision if writ is filed against it.

The government took the decision placatethe Madhse-based parties which claimed they would launch a stir if the polls are held without adding local units in the Tarai. However, it is still unsure whether the RJP will take part in the poll. But the Upendra-Yadav-led Janaadhikar Forum is ready to take part in the election.