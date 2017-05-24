New faces likely in new government

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal has tendered his resignation on Tuesday. He was publicly saying that he was going to quit the PM’s post by maintaining the gentleman’s agreement endorsed between him and NC supremo Sher Bahadur Deuba, however, he was trying to influence the Tarai leaders for not quitting the PM’s post unless the Tarai issue is resolved.

PM in waiting, Deuba has already started homework for his cabinet. Even after PM Dahal quits the government by respecting the “gentleman’s agreement”, Deuba has to wait for minimum two weeks to be elected as the prime minister.

If things will go normally, it is expected that by 4 June the next government led by Deuba can be formed. The next government will be of the same partners in the present coalition government, nevertheless, some ministers in the present cabinet may be dropped. As per the present understanding, NC is going to keep ministries such as finance, foreign affairs, whereas communication and home ministry will be given to the Maoist Center (MC). Deuba, while forming the government, is thinking of not repeating those ministers of NC in the Prachanda cabinet. However, he may consider about some ministers. If Nidhi wishes to continue in the government, Deuba can give him DPM’s position, but he will not get the home portfolio. Therefore, Nidhi may become vice president of the party and after Deuba becomes the PM, Nidhi may get the role of acting president of the party. Accordingly, Deuba is thinking to assign ShekharKoirala as the foreign minister. AanandaDhungana, MahendraYadav or KiranYadav will be assigned to the post of state minister. Defence minister BalkrishnaKhand is likely to continue in Deuba’s cabinet also. Deuba is also willing to reward Muslim leader Farmullha Mansur, Bara; Ms Deena Upadhaya, Makwanpur with ministerial portfolio. From the Maoist center also, Dahal is thinking of assigning new faces, however, Krishna BahadurMahara and Janardan Sharma are likely to continue in the new cabinet also, say sources.