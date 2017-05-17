First phase of local election concludes successfully

By Our Reporter

The first phase of local election concluded peacefully in 34 districts of provinces 3, 4 and 6.

In the local poll held in a gap of 20 years, 73 per cent voters cast their votes to elect their representatives in 383 of the 744 local level units.

The election was disturbed only in three polling booths, one each in Dolakha, Kavre and Kalikot districts.

Likewise, re-polling was announced for the election of Ward No 6 of Changu Narayan municipality as 22 of the ballot papers in the ward were found wrong.

It was stated that the ballot papers of Nawalparasi were used in the ward of Changunarayan.

The government as well as the Election Commission expressed their satisfaction for the peaceful holding of the local polls.

The successful holding of the first phase of local poll in the overwhelming participation of people showed that the people were eagerly waiting to participate in the local elections. The voters have also sent a powerful message to the parties which have been threatening to disrupt the second-phase poll that they would not tolerate any force that oppose the local poll.