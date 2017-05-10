When will Dahal handover power to Deuba?

By Our Reporter

Sources close to Baluatar claim that Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal is willing to handover power to NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba but only after presenting the budget of the new fiscal year.

In the latest agreement, Dahal had proposed to Deuba that he would conduct the first phase of local elections on 14 May and Deuba would conduct the second phase local elections. As per the constitution, the budget for new fiscal year should be presented on 29 May but the UML has warned that the government cannot present the budget on the eve of the second phase of elections scheduled for 14 June.

On the other hand, Dahal is not willing to quit the government before the budget presentation and the budget presentation can be possible only after the second phase of local elections.

Dahal is planning to bring a populist budget by distributing funds at local levels with the aim of attracting voters considering the elections will be held only in October or November this year. This is the only reason why he is willing to present the budget.

Meanwhile, Deuba is counting the first phase election date with the dream of becoming prime minister for yet another term. He is found saying to his close people that the budget will be presented by the government led by him.