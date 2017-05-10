Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Review columnist P Kharel awarded
p kharel

Review columnist P Kharel awarded

3 days ago

p kharelBy Our Reporter
Columnist of the People’s Review, P Kharel has been awarded the Gorkhapatra National Award on the occasion of the National Journalism Day on 7 May. The Award carries Rs. 55,551.00.
The first professor at the Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, Tribhuvan University, Kharel is a former editor-in-chief the Sunday Despatch and The Rising Nepal. He has written well over 3,000 articles for various news media since 1973 and is also credited with more than 20 books, mostly on different aspects of media.

Check Also

talmel

Major parties forge alliance to win polls

By Our Reporter Political parties have once proved that everything is possible in politics and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved