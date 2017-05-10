Review columnist P Kharel awarded

By Our Reporter

Columnist of the People’s Review, P Kharel has been awarded the Gorkhapatra National Award on the occasion of the National Journalism Day on 7 May. The Award carries Rs. 55,551.00.

The first professor at the Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, Tribhuvan University, Kharel is a former editor-in-chief the Sunday Despatch and The Rising Nepal. He has written well over 3,000 articles for various news media since 1973 and is also credited with more than 20 books, mostly on different aspects of media.