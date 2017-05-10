Israel celebrates 69 years of independence,marks jubilee years

By Our Reporter

Israel Embassycelebratedthe 69th Independence Day of Israelamidst a special functionon 4 May. On the occasion, Ambassador Yaron Mayer hosted a reception which was attended by Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun as the chief guest. The reception was largely attended by hundreds of distinguished guests.The guests included high ranked Nepali government officials,diplomats, businessmen and well-wishers of Israel together to celebrate the event.

The Embassy tries to bring the Israeli vibe to the National Day every year with cuisine, backdrops and the atmosphere. The guests were acquainted with the Israeli vibe, cuisines and folk dancing wherein the guests seemed fully enjoying to the tunes and the moves.

This year Israel is also embarking the Jubilee Years in 2017-18 to mark the anniversaries of various events:

120 years of first Zionist Congress in the year 1897

100 Years of Balfour Declaration in 1917

70 years of establishment of the State of Israel in 1947

60 years of MASHAV-Israel’s Agency for Development Cooperation in 1957

50 years of Reunification of Jerusalem in 1967

40 years of the visit of the Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat to Israel in 1977

The Diplomatic ties between Nepal and Israel stands at 57 years (1960). Since then, many projects have been undertaken under various fields till date that mutually benefits both the countries and its peoples.