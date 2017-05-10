Gachchhadar inducted in the cabinet

By Our Reporter

Bijay Gachchhadar of the Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum Liktantrik has joined the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government just a week before Dahal is to handover power to NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Dahal has given Gachchhadar the position of deputy prime minister and the portfolio of local development minister, which was earlier looked after by Kamal Thapa. Along with Gachchhadar, two others of the same party have also joined the cabinet. They are Jitendra Dev and Gopal Dahit. Dev will look after the portfolio of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry and Dahit Land Reform and Management Ministry.

The Dahal government which was at risk of losing majority with ousting of RPP over impeachment row, has now regained strength with the induction of MJF-L that has 17 members in the 593-member House.