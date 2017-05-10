Finally, government to join OBOR

By Our Reporter

Following pressure from the scholars in home and the Chinese diplomats, the government has formally decided to sign an accord on the “One Belt, One Road” initiative launched by China.

A cabinet meeting on Monday decided to ink the OBOR.

The present government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been hesitating to ink the OBOR fearing India as India has been opposing the OBOR project of China. As Dahal has become PM of Nepal in the full backing of India, he has not guts to sign the deal going against the Indian interest.

However, a week before stepping down, Dahal nodded to the OBOR.Now, India and Bhutan in South Asia will remain outside the OBOR club. However, China believes that sooner or later India will also join OBOR.

Nepal had agreed, in principle, to become part of China’s Silk Road initiative in 2014. China the following year had sent a proposal to Nepal seeking its participation in OBOR, after which negotiations had started. During his recent visit to China, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had assured the Chinese leadership that Nepal would support Chinese President Xi’s flagship initiative and that Nepal would attend the OBOR Conference.