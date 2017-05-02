UML unveils ambitious election manifesto a day before filing the candidacy

By Our Reporter

The CPN-UML, the main opposition party, Monday unveiled its election manifesto for local polls.

Made public at the central party office Dhumbarahi, the 52-page manifesto includes some ambitious plans.

The party has set a target of generating 15,000 MW power in the next 10 years, and increasing per capita income to $5,000 in five years and $15,000 in 25 years. The party has has prioritised developmental projects in its manifesto and sought to continue the programmes introduced by former Prime Minister Manmohan Adhikari and KP Sharma Oli.

The party manifesto proposes of establishing the country as a competitor in the markets of developed countries within 10 years.

The manifesto also mentions of producing 57,000 mega watts of electricity through hydro power, bio energy, hydrogen energy and solar energy.

Likewise, the UML manifesto also says that a modern speed-railways network would be constructed along the Pushpalal highway.

The manifesto also mentions that the party has concluded to develop water routes to operate Nepali flag carrier sea vessels in every ocean.

Many of the plans included in the manifesto were also announced by KP Oli when he was leading the government a year ago.