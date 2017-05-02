Nepal to benefit from OBOR initiatives

By Our Reporter

The government formed in the grace of India has finally decided to ink the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives launched by China.

The government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal was hesitating to ink the OBOR at the instruction of India, which has been opposing the initiatives for no apparent reason.

Whenover 100 international agencies and countries have already signed the understanding of OBOR, which is portrayed as an ambitious project forwarded by China, Nepal has been dillydallying to sign it fearing India.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara last week informed that Nepal would be formally nod the OBOR initiatives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping floated the concept of OBOR in 2013 with an intention of improving the connectivity and cooperation between the countries of Eurasian area in order to promote trade exchanges in this vast region.

But the latest political development in which India is likely to have its upper hands has further raised suspicion about endorsing the OBOR, because the political development is heading towards the direction in which there will be no legitimate government to participate in the OBOR negotiation slated for May 14 this year.

Indeed, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba know well that Nepal’s participation in the OBOR will bring several opportunities in its socio-economic development. But still, they are delaying to ink it only to please their Indian masters. This shows that the NC and Maoist Centre do not want development and prosperity in Nepal, they only want power.

Obviously, Nepal is expected to move towards achieving economic progress and needs huge investment from China for carrying out development works. At a time when Nepal has planned to graduate to the ‘developing country’ status by 2022 from the current “least developed” status, Nepal must seek more foreign investments to push ahead development activities. Nepal needs foreign investment to establish industries and increases domestic capacity. As such, endorsing OBOR would be a big help to achieve these targets.

Nepal has a competitive advantage in the agricultural sector. More investment in this sector makes it possible for Nepal to produce goods to export to other countries via China or India.

Cross-border rail and road, as well as air connectivity, can be enhanced under the OBOR initiatives that benefits the people of the two countries. Nepal can also act as the bridge between China and India under the OBOR framework. This will equally benefit India and entire South Asia as Nepal could be the shortest route for India to carry out an overland trade with China.

As China has announced connecting its railway to Kerung in Tibet, it will provide a base to develop Trans-Himalayan railways. The OBOR will be key to develop rail network and turn the country to land-linked from the current landlocked position.

The Chinese railways can be connected to Kathmandu via Rasuwagadhi border point which could be a lifeline for Nepal-China trade and eventually a vibrant trading route between China and South Asia. Later on, the same railway can be linked to Lumbini. It will help promote Nepal’s tourism industry. Nepal can seek more investment from China in different fields such as infrastructure development, developing highways, transmission lines, and hydropower projects among others. The Chinese companies pledged over 8 billion dollars investment in Nepal during the Investment summit held in March this year.

Nepal, as an independent sovereign nation, has every right to sign any agreements or deals with China for the sake of national interest. Hence, Nepal should ink the OBOR during the May 14 negotiation.