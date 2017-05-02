Impeachment motion against chief justice, an ill-intended move of the ruling parties

By Our Reporter

Registration of an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Sushila Karki in a guerrilla-war style has drawn criticism from the public as well as the civil society leaders. Scholars, independent analysts, media persons, lawyers, four former chief justices and the UML as well as the Rastriya Prajatantra Party have criticised the government for registering the impeachment with an ill-intention of suspending CJ Karki just two days before the court was to give its final verdict on a case filed by DIG Navaraj Silwal.

People in general have expressed their ire against NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba for the move which they claimed would weaken the independent judiciary. They also argued that the provision of impeachment was abused to meet the petty interest of a few political parties, especially those giving protection to culprits and corrupt politicians.

The common people under the leadership of newly formed Sajha Party took to the street against the impeachment registered by the Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre lawmakers while others expressed their anger in the social sites. A rally organised by the Sajha Party was addressed by Dr Govind KC and others on Monday.

Even a few NC lawmakers said that their fake signature was used in the impeachment motion. Lawmakers Radheshaym Adhikari, Dhanraj Gurung and Sujata Koirala had said that they had not signed any paper to impeach the CJ. What they said proved that the impeachment was registered without meeting basic requirements.

Obviously, Deuba is the mastermind behind the sheer attack on the independent judiciary. He was angry with CJ Karki when she prevented the government from appointing Jaya Bahadur Chand as the new IGP.

Likewise, the verdict she gave against the three former IGPs for their involvement in the infamous Sudan scam had terrified several NC leaders including former home minister Krishna Sitaula. Though the impeachment motion was registered with an intention of preventing CJ Karki giving the final verdict including fines and jail terms against three IGPs—Om Bikram Rana, Hem Bahadur Gurung and Ramesh Chand Thakuri, Karki was impeached when the final verdict on these three former IGP was being prepared. All these three IGPs were appointed by the then NC government.

Likewise, Deuba hurried to register the impeachment as he feared whether the CJ would issue an order asking the government to appoint Silwal as new IGP.

The government had appointed Prakash Arayal as new IGP without waiting for the final verdict of the SC, and Deuba feared whether he would face a case of defamation of the SC. Therefore, the impeachment was registered without thinking about its consequences.

When Deuiba was angry with CJ Karki over the IGP appointment, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was not happy after she issued an order to arrest murder-convict Bal Krishna Dhungel. Both the leaders took these orders of CJ Karki as an interference of judiciary in executive. The Nepal Bar, the umbrella organisation of the lawyers led by Sher Bahadur KC, also favoured the impeachment as Karki was intolerable to the corrupt activities of a few lawyers. KC himself represents the NC.

Although both NC and Maoist Centre defended the impeachment motion stating that they registered it to save independence and fairness of judiciary, people and honest politicians are not ready to believe them. It was done to save the corrupt and murderers protected by both the NC and the Maoist Centre. Both Deuba and Dahal found CJ Karki obstructing their unlawful move.

Political developments after the registration of the impeachment motion show that the move will be counterproductive for the government and the two ruling parties. Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi resigned objecting to the move. RPP quit the government claiming that the party was against the impeachment. With the withdrawal of RPP, the government has almost lost its majority, thanks to the Mdahesi parties for continuing its support to the government.

The country has been without home minister and local development minister just 10 days before the local polls.

Interestingly, the Madhesi parties have also objected to the impeachment motion. MJF Loktantrik chairman Upendra Yadav expressed his dislike to PM Dahal at the latter’s residence. Baburam Bhattarai also criticised the impeachment motion stating that the move would only weekend the judiciary.

As the main opposition party, the CPN-UML has criticised the move. Clearly, the impeachment will fail in the parliament. But in country where political morality matters less, Deuba and Dahal are sure not to quit the covetous post even if their move fails.

Meanwhile four former chief justices—Kalyan Shrestha, Anup Sharma, Ram Kumar Shrestha and Min Bahadur Rayamajhi have asked the government to withdraw the impeachment motion registered against the CJ.

It may not be a surprise if the government withdraws the impeachment under public pressure by the time this issue of the People’s Review reaches the readers.

Karki, the first lady CJ of Nepal, was not given to work full term due to her clean image and bold decision. Leaders like Deuba who had earned bad name for giving protection to corrupt politicians and introducing bad practices in the parliament to retain power failed to tolerate a honest and bold Chief Justice.