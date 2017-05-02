Government proposes to link Kerung-Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini with OBOR

Kathmandu, April 28: The government has proposed Kerung-Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railway to be a part of ‘ One Belt One Road’ project initiated by China.

Addressing a seminar on ‘One Belt One Road Initiative and the South Asia’ organised by the China Study Centre and Nepal Institute for Strategic Studies here Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Krishna BahadurMahara informed about this.

“The government of Nepal is of view that the OBOR is a very good initiative that helps the region boost economic and technical cooperation,” he said, adding that Nepal was in the final stage to ink this initiative from its side which, as it believed, is really a far-sighted vision put forward by Mr Xi Jinping, the President of China.

As the connectivity and trade were Nepal’s priority, it could benefit a lot from this initiative.

On the occasion, he shared that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal” in his recent visit to China proposed Kerung-Kathmandu-Pokhara-Lumbini railway to be a part of OBOR. The necessary preparations are going on for this to materialise soon, according to DPM Mahara.

He went on saying that he personally believed that the seminar would help build an in-depth understanding about OBOR initiatives and its advantages.

“Given the excellent expertise in the panels of the following sessions, I feel that this seminar will be able to come up with concrete idea and the way forward to implement the OBOR in our context,”, he said, wishing for a grand success of the event.

The DPM further said that the government of Nepal saw a great prospect of this initiative. He thanked the Centre for its joint effort to organise this programme in a timely manner.

Stating that with the promulgation of the constitution, the longstanding political transition was over in the country, he informed the seminar that the government was well set for the upcoming local elections and also preparing for the provincial and federal elections as stipulated by the constitution. “The elections will be a milestone to institutionalise the federalism in the country,” he argued.

Nepal is now putting all its efforts for rapid and sustainable economic growth and balanced development. The economic condition of Nepal is gradually improving, he stated.

Also speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission MeenBahadurShrestha said the OBOR would be beneficial for a developing country like Nepal.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Yu Hong , said that promotion of regional cooperation, economic development, infrastructure development, policy-building and cooperation and public relations extension were the major points of the OBOR. She insisted on the need of collective efforts to promote the project.

Various countries have shown interest in the OBOR and the a conference to be held in Beijing next month is expected to bring heads of the States and governments from various countries and high-ranking officials to a single venue for discussions and negotiations.

Centre’s Acting Chairman SundarNathBhattarai said the Nepal’s connectivity to OBOR would help in attaining economic development.

Centre Secretary General DrUpendraGautam opined that Nepal’s involvement in OBOR was essential and it should take it as its opportunity for augmenting development activities.

Former Foreign Secretary Madhuraman Acharya, Bangladesh’s former ambassador for Nepal HumayunKabir put their views on challenges in implementing OBOR and its impact on the South Asia.

The OBOR, the 35-year ambitious project will be expanded in 67 countries in three continents in the world. Forty countries in the world have signed a memorandum of understanding, expressing their willingness to be its part, while over 100 countries and international organisations have expressed concern to it. RSS