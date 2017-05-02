Controversial constitution amendment bill deferred, House meeting postponed till Thursday

By Our Reporter

The government which had prepared to endorse the constitution amendment bill without seeking support from the main opposition party, CPN-UML, on Sunday, postponed the meeting of the parliament for four days until today fearing that the bill might not be endorsed.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had expected votes from Parivar Dal and two lawmakers of the CPN-ML, was compelled to postpone the meeting without entering the business when half a dozen of lawmakers of RPP went out of contact despite the party whip.

Not only RPP lawmakers but also a few NC lawmakers, including Purna Bahadur Khadka, of NC were not in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The government required 398 votes to endorse the amendment bills, and it is short of two votes if all lawmakers of the ruling parties and the Madhes-based parties vote in their favour. As such, the bill was sure to be rejected if it was tabled for voting on Sunday when at least eight lawmakers from the ruling parties were absent.

Clever PM Dahal and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba had no option but to postpone the meeting citing that the lawmakers had to reach their constituencies during the nomination of the candidates for the first phase of local election.

The leaders of the ruling parties, including RPP chair Kamal Thapa accused former king Gyanendra, former RPP leader Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani and even UML chair K. P. Oli for the mysterious missing of RPP lawmakers Ram Kumar Subba, Resham Lama, Geeta Singh, Babina Lawati, Biraj Bist, Sahindra Bantawa and Rajya Laxmi Shrestha.

Although the RPP has threatened to take action against the lawmakers who dared to violate the party whip, the RPP lawmakers have reiterated their commitments not to vote in favour of the amendment bill.

Now RPP has deserted the government to protest against the impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice Sushila Karki by the NC and Maoist lawmakers, these lawmakers may not vote for the amendment bill. However, chairman Thapa said that the party would support the amendment bill but would oppose the impeachment motion against CJ Karki.

The failure of the Dahal-Deuba’s plan to amend the constitution in the Indian design had been avoided once. This has become a big respite for all the patriotic Nepalese. However, the risk of making amendment to the constitution is still there as these two leaders are likely to do anything to retain and reach power and please their foreign masters. However, a few patriotic lawmakers of RPP and even NC are sure to foil their anti-national move. The latest political development has encouraged them to defy their leaders.