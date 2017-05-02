Constitution amendment bill likely to fail

By Our Reporter

Political crisis is likely to deepen further as the attempt of the ruling parties to amend the constitution as demanded by the Madhes-based parties is likely to fail. If the amendment fails, the Madhes–based parties may not participate in the polls, and the second phase election may be disturbed.

However, a favourable environment has been in place to hold the first phase election. When the Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum-Nepal and the Naya Shakti participated in the first phase election by filing nominations on Tuesday, a better environment for election was created.

Moreover, with the ousting of Bimalendra Nidhi and Kamal Thapa from the government the two rival Madhes-based parties—Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum Nepal of Upendra Yadav and Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum Lokatantrik of Bijay Gachchhadar are likely to join the government as PM Dahal needs their support to save his government to hold the first phase election.

However, other Madhes-based parties have maintained a distance with the government, and if the amendment bill is rejected, they are likely to apply their strength to disturb the elections.

When the government needs to steal at least three lawmakers from the opposition parties to endorse the bill by two-thirds majority, many lawmakers of RPP and NC are likely to be absent during the voting as they have been expressing views against the amendment bill. As such there are slim chances for the endorsement of the controversial amendment bill.

If the local election of the second phase is disrupted, the fate of those elected in the first phase polls will be uncertain even though the Election Commission has decided to count the votes immediately after the polls. The first phase of elections are going to held in 34 districts of provinces 3, 4 and 6 on May 14.