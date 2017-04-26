When the nation is defeated

By Pushpa R. Pradhan



Finally, Delhi has demonstrated her political strength by showing its ownership on the Madheshi parties. This is not a surprise. The six Tarai centric political parties have been unified into the RastriyaJanata Party (RJP) under Indian initiative and support. The Indians have shown their ownership of the newly unified parties by introducing a similar flag to the Indian national flag as the flag of the party. The only difference between the Indian national flag and RJP is that instead of Ashok Chakra, there is an umbrella. All the Nepalis are aware that RJP will advocate the Indian interests in Nepal. When a Nepali citizen GovindaGautam was killed by the Indian SeemaSurakchyaBal in Punarbas Municipality, Kanchanpur District, the Tarai centric parties didn’t condemn the Indian brutality. This is just one incidence. Although the Tarai centric parties claim that they represent the Tarai people, the fact is that they represent the Indian interests. Presently, the Indian interest is to introduce Hindi as the national language, to grant Nepali citizenships to the Indians and to separate Nepal’s Tarai districts with the hill districts. The long-term strategy is to split the Tarai districts and create Tarai as an India protected state.

Surrenderism:

All the Nepalis are aware that India fought a proxy war by using the Maoists. India played a vital role to endorse a 12-point agreement between the then terrorist declared Maoists and the parliamentary parties in Nepal. India was behind the “people’s movement-2” which our political leaders observe as “loktantra day”. On 24 April, 2006, a sovereign and independent Nepal was defeated in a proxy war with India. Since then, the Nepali political leaders removed patriotism by replacing it with surrendering to foreign forces. The present government was formed through an unnatural alliance between a democratic force Nepali Congress and an extremist communist party Maoist center under the initiative of Delhi. The only objective of Delhi was to form an India-puppet government by replacing a government which was critical of India, like recently, the government led by KP Sharma Oli. Therefore, the present government is performing optimum level of surrendering to the Indians which was never witnessed in history of this country. Madhesim:

According to noted left intellectual Kamal Koirala Madheshim is a wrong argument. Madhesism is an artificial-ism, Koirala has argued in the vernacular weekly Sanghu. There are no historical, religious and scientific reasons behind Madheshism. Madheshism emerged only after the 2006 movement, Koirala has stated. For the last ten/twelve years, with the design of split and separate of the Indian intelligence, the people residing in the Tarai started to call themselves as Madheshis, instead of Nepalis. Koirala has claimed that those Madheshis migrated from Bihar, India. Under the Indian pressure, the then King Birendra had distributed Nepali citizenship to those migrated Biharis. By taking benefit of the open borders and fertile land in the Tarai districts, the process of migration continued. Although King Birendra was facing pressure to grant Nepali citizenship to the Biharis residing in Nepal, he never bowed down to India. India, by using Nepali leaders, tried to amend Nepali citizenship law. Both the parliaments had endorsed the amendment and had sent the Bill disguised as a finance bill to the palace for final approval. King Birendra, instead of approving the bill, sent that to the Supreme Court questioning whether that bill was a finance bill or not. After the Supreme Court’s clarification that the bill was not a finance bill, the King kept pending the Bill. However, immediately after the 2006 movement, all political parties, including the radical Maoist party amended the citizenship law and distributed citizenship to above 4.2 million Biharis. Immediately after the distribution of the citizenship to the Biharis, Nepal witnessed the Tarai unrest in 2007. In 2008, the then political leaders signed an agreement with the very Madheshis. The Maoists, in the name of ethnic identity and rights, intensified communalism. The Maoist leaders provoked the Tarai people to fight for their rights. The Maoists replaced class conflict into communal conflict. In result, the nation is facing the present Madhesh problem. Today, the political leaders who are now surrendering, have bowed down to the Biharis and they have become ready to amend the constitution by responding their anti-national demands such as recognizing Hindi as the national language, immediately providing naturalized citizenship with all rights to the Indians, 50 percent representation of the Madheshi people in all sectors and separating Tarai districts from the hill districts. These are the efforts to end Nepali identity and to rule Nepal by those migrated Indians. The above are the evidences how non-visionary foreign agents have deceived Nepal and how a sovereign and independent country is being defeated step by step not because by fighting wars but because of those traitors who have enjoyed power!