Essay Writing and Speech Competition held

By Our Reporter

Pakistan Embassy Kathmandu organized award presentation ceremonies of Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition – 2017 on Tuesday.

Chief Gueston the occasion was Minister for EducationDhani Ram Poudel who presented awards to winning Nepalese students, who participated in these events.

Students who secured first, second and third position in the competition were presented with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals alongwith certificates and cash prizesof Rs. 35,000, 30,000and 25,000.respectively. The next ten best students were also presented with cash prizes of Rs. 5000and certificates.

Likewise, 1st , 2nd and 3rd position holders in the speech competition were presented with certificates Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and cash prizes ofRs. 35000, 30,000and 25.000 each. The fourth position holder in the competition was presented with consolation prize ofRs. 15000and the next 12 students were presented with cash prize Rs. 5000and certificates.

Over two hundred students from Higher Secondary Level (10+2) to University level participated in the competitions.