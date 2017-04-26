DIG Silwal arrested and released in a dramatic manner

By Our Reporter

Government’s prejudice against DIG Navaraj Silwal, who was one of the aspiring candidates for the post of IGP, was exposed on Monday when he was arrested from the home of advocate Shambhu Thapa.

However, the high voltage drama staged by the government with an ill-intention ended in the evening when the Supreme Court issued an order to release him.

The government has applying its all energy to prove Silwal wrong after the latter challenged the government’s decision to appoint Jaya Bahadur Chand as new IGP. Now he was accused of falsyfying internal evaluation document to become the IGP.

Indeed, the government that has failed to arrest murder convict Bal Krishna Dhungel despite the SC order, arrested sitting DIG only to revenge him.

Sources said that the NC and Maoist leaders have been unhappy with Silwal after he managed to confiscate a huge amount of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport a few months ago. Probably, the gold was smuggled in the country by the businessmen close to leaders of the ruling parties, and they are now using all ways to harass the hardworking police officers.

What the government has been doing against Silwal resembles Hindi cinemas.

Chairman of CPN-UML K P Oli while addressing the parliament the other day compared the government with the elephant called Dhurbe, which had terrified the people in Chitwana few years ago for arresting Silwal.