172 quake-damaged health institutions yet to be built

By Our Reporter

Of the total 372 quake-damaged health institutions, only 200 of them have been prefabricated and 172 are yet to be reconstructed in disaster-resilient manner in two years after devastating earthquake of April 2015.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), a total of 372 health facilities in various 14 hardest hit districts were recorded, of them 200 have been fabricated and handed over to concerned authority, reported RSS.

However, UNICEF put the numbers of the health facilities across the country sustaining either complete or partial damages during the 7.6 magnitude quake at above 1,200.

Many of the health facilities don’t have land of their own and were operating in rented space.The untimely budget release and the lackadaisical attitude of the contractors have also contributed to the delay in prefabrication of the rest of the quake-damaged health institutes, said an official at the Ministry.

A survey conducted by the MoH sometime ago showed that around 114 health facilities in around 17 earthquake affected districts did not own any land of their own to build building.

Out of the 673 health facilities in the 14 districts hardest-hit by the Gorkha earthquake, 372 facilities including the district hospitals and health posts had suffered complete damage, 144 suffered partial damage and 157 suffered minor damage, the Health Ministry officials stated.

The government had started the construction of temporary pre-fab and permanent health structures in the most-affected districts with the objective of making the health services effective. The government started building these health structures in coordination with various donor agencies.

Two hundred temporary pre-fabricated buildings of various health institutions have been constructed in Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Makwanpur, Kavre, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Solukhumbu and Okhaldhunga districts.

Still, 100 more structures are yet to be built in these districts. District hospital buildings have been constructed in Gorkha, Rasuwa, Dolakha and Ramechhap districts with the support from the donor agency, KfW. Similarly, a district hospital building has been constructed in Gorkha with the assistance of JICA. Preliminary works have been started for construction of a building of the Bir Hospital and the Maternity Hospital in Kathmandu with JICA’s support, according to the Ministry.