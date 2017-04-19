RPP submits another memorandum to EC

By Our Reporter

Rastriya Prajatantra Party has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission asking the latter to review its decision to remove ‘Hindu State’ and ‘Monrachy’ from the party’s constitution.

Party vice chair Buddhiman Tamang submitted the memorandum on behalf of party president KamalThapa on Sunday.

The EC a month ago had removed the words relating to ‘Hindu state’ and ‘monarchy’ from the constitution of the party stating that they contradicted with the constitution.

“We have reminded the EC to review its decision to change our party constitution,” Shusil Kumar Shresthainformed.

The RPP had submitted its first memorandum to EC a month ago demanding the same.

The party had also warned of quitting the government if its demand was not addressed by the EC.

Earlier, a meeting of the party’s office bearers held in Kathmandu last Friday, the RPP concluded that the response from the EC over the memorandum submitted earlier against the decision to remove Hindu state and monarchy from their statute was not satisfactory.

RPP had also staged a torch rally and sit-in protest against the EC’s decision. The party has maintained that it should be allowed to retain the two terms in the party’s statute as the EC has not removed provisions that contradict the constitutional provision in case of other parties.