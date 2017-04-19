How strong is republicanism?

If RPP, having belief on Hindu Kingdom, will withdraw its support from the government, the powerful republican Prime Minister PushpakamalDahal will fall down to the streets.

The present constitution having secular, federal republic characteristics seems to have been facing serious crisis that if RPP will not give support to the present constitution, anytime, the government can fail. Nevertheless, Prachanda is giving big talks with the support of RPP that republicanism, secularism and federalism are the achievements of the Maoist movement in the country.