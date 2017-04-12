Prakash-Aryal-New-IGP

Our Reporter

The government Monday appointed Prakash DIG Aryal as the 25 Inspector General of Nepal Police.

With the cabinet taking this decision, all speculations as to whether NawarajSilwal or PrakashAryal will become new IGP has ended. Aryal was also conferred on the insignia of the IGP on Monday midnight, hours after the cabinet decision to promote him to the post of IGP.

Earlier, the government had appointed Jaya Bahadur Chand to the post, but the Supreme Court quashed the decision.

Chand was appointed to the post at the pressure of NC president SherBahadurDeuba. The interference of Deuba in the appointment of IGP had drawn public criticism.

The Supreme Court had indirectly instructed the government to appoint Silwal to the top post stating that he had obtained the highest mark in the internal performance evaluation, which turned wrong when all the marks of internal performance evaluation put together. When Aryal was found to have more marks than Silwal in the internal performance evaluation, Aryal finally became the IGP just five weeks before local election.

The unwanted politicizationof the Police Force has resulted in the poor show of the security organisation.

The powerful organisation was without an IGP from February 12.

Born in Dang, Aryal,53, had earlier served as Chief of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division.

Dahal and Deuba have been seriously hurt from the Supreme Court verdict against the government decision to promote DIGP Jaya Bahadur Chand. The Court has hinted to promote DIGP NavrajSilwal to the post of the IGP but Dahal and Deuba were not in a mood to promote Silwal. Instead, both the leaders had agreed to promote DIGP PrakashAryal as the new IGP of the Nepal Police.

If delayed in assuming office by the new IGP, with the fear that again, the Supreme Court may intervene on the Cabinet decision, the same night, the home secretary conferred insignia on Aryal and in the mid-night, Aryal assumed office at the Nepal police headquarters.

