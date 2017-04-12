PM Dahal in dilemma

By Our Reporter

Finally, the slogan of identity introduced by the Maoists is going to collapse Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” and the Maoist Center itself as the Madheshi Front which is struggling for identity has become a serious headache for Dahal.

There is just one month left for the local unit elections. It has become almost impossible to hold elections on 14 May in all over the country in one phase as election related preparations have not been conducted in No 2 province.

Even if the elections areconducted forcefully on 14 May, PM Dahal has received the message from south that Delhi is not going to recognize any elections held without participation of the Madheshi Front. Since then, PM Dahal has turned back his mind from holding elections without participation. Now, Dahal is trying his best to bring the Madheshi Front in election even by amending the constitution. The constitution cannot be amended without support of the UML. UML chairman KP Sharma Oli has left for Bangkok for a week for his health check-up. Until his return, there will not be a political break-throw, it is believed.

PM Dahal has convinced to NC chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba by insuring Deuba that he would quit the post of the prime minister immediately after the first phase of election. This means, the government led by Deuba would hold the second phase elections.

Earlier, Deuba had suspected on Dahal that Dahal was trying to prolong his tenure by postponing the election date. However, when Dahal convinced Deuba by saying that he would tender resignation immediately after the first phase of the elections. Since then, Deuba has started to say that the elections are going to be held in two phases.

Amendment of the constitution:

PM Dahal hasdrafted a five-point amendment bill to amend the constitution by making both the UML and the Madheshi Front to agree. Dahal has developed the idea of suspending the previous constitution amendment bill that has already been registered in the Parliament and registering a new bill in the Parliament. According to the new plan, it is stated that a high-level powerful commission will be formed to re-demark the boundaries of the provinces. Besides, the other issues such as citizenship, language and increasing the number of local units on the basis of population will be included in the amendment bill. Also, on the Article 274, some of the sub-articles will be removed by cutting down some important powers of the local units.

Whether the UML will accept these agendas, which, it was saying as anti-national design! It is sure that if UML will return from its previous stance and becomes ready to amend the constitution, then the constitution can be amended.

But what is the Indian mindset, we don’t know. Earlier, the Indian standpoint was to hold the parliament election at first and then election of the provinces should be held and the provinces should hold the local unit elections. If the Indians have also changed the mindset by allowing the government to hold the local unit elections, then the local elections are going to be held in two phases or will be held in one phase if postponed the election date.

Dahal’s plan:

Dahal has developed the mentality to handover the PM’s post to Deuba after presenting the budget for the new fiscal year, which should be presented on 29 May. Dahal has planned to bring a populist budget to attract the voters from which the Maoist center would emerge as a strong party, he has believed.PM Dahal in dilemma

