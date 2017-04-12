PM Dahal for constitution amendment, local elections in two phases

By Our Reporter

Only 31 days are left to hold the local election. But Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is still trying to woo the Madhesi parties by registering a new amendment bill in the Legislature Parliament.

If theMadhes-based parties accept the new amendment bill, PM Dahal is also mulling over holding the polls in two phases.

However, Chief election commissioners and other commissioners have been insisting on holding the poll on a single phase on May 14.Even the Nepali Congress had been against the idea of holding the polls in two phases. But if the government and the Madhes-based parties agreed to increase the number of local units, and the agitating Madhesi parties agree to contest the poll, NC is ready to hold polls in two phases. However, Dahal has to clear the path for SherBahadurDeuba after the first phase polss.

The cabinet meeting on Monday decided to withdraw the old amendment bill and register a new one with an objective of bringing the Madhes-based parties on board the local elections.

The new amendment bill registered in the parliament on Tuesday has excluded the provision relating to demarcation of the boundaries of Province five. PM Dahal has proposed to constitute a commission to permanently resolve the disputes over boundariesof theprovinces.

However, the UML has opposed the proposal to not include the chiefs and deputy chiefs of the municipalities and Gaunpalikas in the Electoral College that will elect the members in the Upper House. If the Madhesi parties agree on the new amendment but UML opposes it, the bill may also fail in the parliament. Therefore, amendment of constitution looks difficult. The UML leaders had termed the preparations being made to register the new amendment bill as ploy to foil the elections.

Even the Nepali Congress has been against the idea of holding the election in two phases, only because if the election is not held in one phase, SherBahadurDeuba will have to wait at least a fortnight more to become prime minister. This must be a reason, why PM Dahal recently said that he would step down after concluding the first round of election on May 14.

Of course, even 31 days before the local poll, it is not still certain whether the polls will be held in the stipulated date. There is also not sure whether the Madhes-based parties will boycott or disrupt the poll as they are claiming now. When most people, even in Province Two, are in favour of election, Madhes-based parties are also likely to join the fray at the end. Therefore, the people have to wait at least another one fortnight to get a clear picture of the fate of the local poll.

