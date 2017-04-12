Now Sarita Giri is aware of the conspiracy!

By Our Reporter

Sarita Giri, a leader in the Madheshi Front has remarked that the neo-republic rulers had removed the institution of monarchy with the plan of weakening the Madheshis.

She has opined that as all the treaties and agreements on Madhesh were held with the Nepali monarchy, the final talks have to be held with the monarchy.

She has questioned that if those who killed 17 thousand people can enjoy power, why no space has been given to the pioneer institution of Nepal, institution of monarchy!