By Our Reporter

Former Princes Prerana Rajya Laxmi Singh is undergoing treatment at the Norvic Hospital after a brain-stroke. She was admitted to the hospital on Friday, 7 April.

Dr Pankaj Jalan, consultant Neurologist and physician Dr Kishor Jung Rana are attending her.

Her health condition is stable, according to the Hospital.

People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for speedy recovery of her health.