Dhurmus-Suntali vs Madheshi leaders

By Our Reporter

At a time when popular comediansSita Ram Kattel (Dhurmus) and KunjanaGhimire (Sunatli) are preparing to hand over 50 houses to the homeless Musharas of Bardibas in Mahottari districts, the leaders of Madhes-based parties are threatening to launch another protest to disturb local polls as well as normal life in the Tarai.

Indeed, these Madhes-based parties have done nothing to uplift the living standards of the poor living across Tarai, they only want to consolidate their political power in the Tarai as well as Singh Durbar. If the Madhes-based parties were truly working for the wellbeing of the poor, Dhurmus and Suntali would not be building houses for poor Mushers free of costs.

The Dalit Musahar families living in Bardibas-1 of Mahottari district are now eagerly looking forward to New Year 2074, when they will get an opportunity to live in new houses.

“It seems that our days of hardship are over. Now we don’t have to worry about the intense sun or heavy rainfall,” the poor Mushars said these days.

The Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation of SitaramKattel and KunjanaGhimire has built 50 houses free of cost and is handing them over on Friday, the first day of the coming New Year falling on April 14.

The construction work that had begun on January 9 has almost completed including the construction of cemented pathways and a 32-feet tall view tower.

The Foundation has been receiving fund for the construction drive. Earlier, the Foundation built a settlement for the earthquake victims in Sindhupalchowk district.