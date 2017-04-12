By Our Reporter

Former Royalties, including former King Gyanendra, former Queen Komal, former Crown Prince Paras, former Crown Princess Himani and former Prince (grandson of former King Gyanendra) were welcoming the guests at the gate of the party venue at the Soaltee Hotel last Thursday.

The invitees started to come from 11:30 am and the lunch continued till 2:30 pm. On the occasion of Sacred Thread Ceremony of former Prince Hirdayendra, the former King had hosted a lunch by inviting more than three thousand guests including President Vidya Bhandary.

President Bhandary arrived at around 12:45 pm and took lunch together with the former Royal couple. She was received by the former Crown Princes at the lobby of the Soaltee Hotel upon her arrival, whereas she was seen off by the former King himself upto the lobby. The former King himself escorted President Bhandary at the VVIP area where the President, former King and former Queen held a brief talk. After the talks, they took lunch together.

The photograph of the former King escorting the President had become viral in social networks. The former Royalties were commended for performing highly cultured behavior to the invitees.

Although Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal, deputy prime ministers, ministers, head of the constitutional bodies, chair of all the political parties were invited at the party, some of them were not seen.

RPP’s almost all leaders including DPM Kamal Thapa, many NC leaders, almost all Madheshi leaders including Rajendra Mahato, Sarat Singh Bhandari, UML leader Subhas Nembang, communist leaders Mohan Bikram Singh, CP Mainali, Chief of Army Staff Gen Rajendra Chhetri, former Chiefs of Army Staff, former chiefs of the Nepal Police, business leaders Suraj Vaidya, Ravibhakta Shrestha, film actors Rajesh Hamal, Manisha Koirala and many high-level dignitaries were present at the party.

There was strong domination of the political leaders and workers having belief on the institution of monarchy and Hindu religion. Many of them had arrived to Kathmandu from different districts just to attend the lunch party.

The message the former King wanted to give was clear that he has no enmity with the political parties, however, he has always wished for betterment of Nepal and the Nepali people. To recall, in different occasions in the past, the former King has expressed utter dissatisfaction on the present political chaos and hard life the Nepali people are facing.

Former King urges for Ram Rajjya

Former King Gyanendra has urged to follow the path of Lord Ram – sacrifice and respecting democratic values.

In a message issued on the occasion of Ram Navami, the former King has stated that the present state mechanism lacks traditional values, assumptions, truth and respect to the public aspirations. The holly occasion of Ram Navami should inspire all to follow the democratic values adopted by Lord Ram, the former King has stated.