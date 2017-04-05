Nepal-China: One-family-relations

By Prem Sagar Poudel

5,000 years ago, we Nepalese’s ancestors had migrated from Center Asia to Old China’s “Khangshang”. After 200 years of living, there was drought and rivers, ponds etc. were emptied. There was Shortage of bread and butter as well, so they left that place searching for a prosperous and secured place and availability of roots and fruits. They came at the bottom of Kailash Parbat (Kailash Mountain). They migrated here learning that Kailash Parbat was covered by snow all the time and near it Mansarover had sufficient water and lots of fruits and roots around it.

Our forefathers had migrated from China’s Khangshang that’s why nearby people of Kailash Parbat (Kailash Mountain) had addressed them as “Khangshangren”. In the course of time, they were called “Khashanren”. The place spread around Kailash Parbat had called “Khashan” and the language spoken there was called “Khash” which is the origin/mother language of Nepali language.

Our ancestors, who have been living around Kailash Parbat for 5,000 years believed inHimdu religion which is based on the Eastern Philosophy and Eastern civilization. Our religion has oriented from Kailash Parbat that’s why is called Himdu. “Him” (Snow) means mountain or Kailash Parbat and “du” means origin. Our religion is specific and prosperous. That’s why it influences most of the part of the world in the history. Himdu religion is based on the geography and nature. As a result, mountain and water has very high priority in our religion. According to the Himdu religion, Kailash Parbat is the most sacred place in the world. Kailash Parbat is the most holy pilgrimage for we Nepali Himdu religious people. We worship “DudheMasta” and “DahreMasta” as our KulDevta (main God), who are the god of Chinese people too. In various temples and domes in China we can see and worship our KulDevta. Khas is not cast specific, it’s community. Within the Khas community Brahman, Kshetri, Baishya, Shudra all castes people were there. They believed Himdu and Buddhist religion as a single religion. It is proved that there are Buddha’s statues in Himdu temple.

Likewise, other cast of Nepal like Tharus, Tamangs, Rais, Limbus, and Newars are offspring of Chinese which has sufficient proofs. On the basis of China’s Shangdong’s museum’s historical facts Tharu people migrated in Nepal from there. Tharu people’s art of making home, wedding rituals, culture and domestic equipments are hundred percent same. Their dress and ornaments also match.

It’s not very difficult to understand that Tamang people are offspring of Chinese people. In Tibbetan language “Ta” means horse and “mang” means boarder guard, people who guard the boarder in China later migrated in Nepal for different purposes like job and so on. They were called ‘Tamang’ due to the families of boarder defender.

The difference between Nepalese religion and Indian religion is world apart. Khashan has mentioned Himalayan Parbat in Chankya’s story. Khashan has thousands years old history before the existence of India. Our history is more than 30 thousand years old if we search. India’s history is younger than one hundred years. Our religion has started from Himalayan Parbat that’s why “Him + du” is called Himdu. “Him” means Himalayan Parbat or Kailash Parbat and “du” means origin, that’s why in Himdu religion mountain and water is highly respected. We worship our Kul-Devta on Patan (Top place of mountain) in Mountain Region and on high land in Terai Region. If our relatives die, we do funeral rituals on the bank of the rivers and high land to distribute “Pinda”. We do “Kriya” for thirteen days for our father and mother’s death. We do “Bratabandha” before marriage and put on “Janai”. We chain sacred string on our wrist from Gurus or Brahmans. We do “Nwaran” with full rituals by the help of Brahman. In Bada-Dashain, we worship nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. In Tihar, we worship “Panch-Tatwa”. We worship prosperous Goddess “Laxmi” on the third day of this festival. We also worship cow’s dung which fertilize the land and oxen which is used to plough. Except this, we worship other god and goddess too.

Indian follows “Hin” + “du” Hindu religion. “Hin” means mean or very low and “du” means origin. Indian live in sea shore region that’s why their religion is called Hindu. Between our Nepalese religion and Indian’s religion is world apart. Indian worship god Ram in Dashain as the victory over Rawan and they burn the scarecrow of Rawan. They worship god Gonesh in Tihar (Dipawali) and light candles and Dios. They do not do “Bratabandha”. They put on Rakhi at “RakshaBandhan” from their sisters. They do not do “Kriya” after their parent’s death. Such ritual and many more differences are there between Nepalese and Indian rituals. Indian follows Nepali’s Himdu religion. It is not very difficult to understand that they want to destroy our Nepalese’s religion by following different ways. “Himdu” and “Hindu” are pronounced in a same manner and later as a result, both are written in the illusion way. In fact, inHimdu religion’s some traditions and rituals match with China. But on the other hand, Nepalese rulers forcefully show that Nepalese culture is similar to Indian culture.

Indians are spreading attack and conspiring to destroy our Nepalese prosperous civilization, history, religion, culture and rituals. Now a days Indians are directly striking to our Nepalese religion, culture, history, tradition and nationality. Indians obviously know that Nepalese and Chinese are the same family member in history. If Nepalese people understand their history, then they will influence with China, that’s why they had been conspiring to hide and suppress the truth the Nepalese rulers were pressed from centuries.

Except this, Nepal and China have political relation too. Khash King had two daughters. King’s eldest daughter married with Tibetan King Ashok Challa’s brother. After sometimes, in 1295 A.D. Khas King had handed over his kingdom to his daughter and son-in-law. To make this relation alive, he built “Kakre-Bihar” (now it is in Surkhet District) in 1305. This monument proves the special relation between Nepal and China. Himdu and Buddhist religion had been moving on the same path. Nepal and China’s political relation has rarely found in the world which has been continuing since ancient time. 1933 A.D. (1990 B.S.) Great Earthquake had destroyed the “Kakre-Bihar” which was built in 1305 A.D. though its vestige or remains are found till now. In this way, it was proved that Nepal and China has mutual family relation.

Nepalese princess Bhrikuti had married with Tibetan King SranchangGampo, Nepalese famous artist Araniko had gone China, he had made White Pyagoda (SetoChaitya) and many Chaityas, domes, and Bihar, Araniko had visited different places of China and married there too. Chinese tourists Huyan Shang had visited Nepal and we have so many great history. These facts proved that, Nepal and China’s relation was too specific in the world. It is obviously clear that both country, Nepal and Tibet had accepted same coin.

Nepal and China’s relation must be close and mutual at this time naturally but our relation is just opposite. It’s rational that why our relation is not good, such question emerges in everyone’s heart. If we find the answer then we find the solution too. Today, every Nepalese and Chinese should know such queries answer. How our distance increased though we were members of the single family in the history? What should we do to re-bold our old relation? Is it possible to re-unite one family member? I say, it is possible. This is possible in our time.