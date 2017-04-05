Nepal Bank introduces Smart Card

By Our Reporter

Nepal Bank Ltd, the first commercial bank in the country, has introduced NBL Smart Card with the purpose of providing more facilities to its customers.

Those who are travelling by Shajha Bus can use such cards to pay fare. This is the first time such card is being used while travelling by Shajha Buses.

The Bank has provided such card to 500 clients of the Bank who travel by Jhajha Bus. Currently, this card can be used in the Jawlakhel-Gangabu route. Very soon, this card can be used in other routes of Shajha Buses also.