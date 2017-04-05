NA’s Birendra Peace Operation Center maintains international standard

By Our reporter

Nepal Army’s Birendra Peace Operation Training Center in Panchkhal is busy all over the year in holding international standard trainings and international seminars.

On 3 April, the Center concluded Peace Effort III jointly organized by the Nepal Army and the US Pacific Command started from 20 March and also a regional seminar on “Capability Development and Improving Performance in Peace “Keeping”.

CoAS Gen RajendraChhetri concluded the seminar amidst a function in Panchkhal.

According to Colonel Commandant Prayog SJB Rana of the Centre, for the third time, the Center has provided such a multinational training, said Col. Rana. The training program included Regional Training Seminar(RTS), Staff Training Event (STE), Field Training Event (FTE) and Critical enable and capability enhancement (2CE).The aim of this exercise Shanti Prayas –III is to increase participants’ interoperability and peacekeeping skills prior to their deployment to UN Missions. They are: Staff Training Event (STE) which aims to improve multinational readiness and coordination in a UN Force HQ (UNFHQ) operational-level environment, develop headquarters staff skills in preparation for PKO HQ deployment, address UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations’ (DPKO) concerns regarding staff officer skills and to improve capabilities in Operations, Logistics, Planning and UN Civil-Military Coordination.

Field Training Event (FTE) is aimed at enhancement of tactical level Peace Support Operation (PSO) training and to exchange organizational tactics, techniques and procedures to reinforce and improve tactical PSO-multinational interoperability among all participating friendly nations military.

Critical Enabler and Capability Enhancement (2CE) is aimed at providing basic understanding of EOD/C-IED, Military Police,C3I and Medical’s Operations, resources, capabilities, and procedures in support of UN PKO missions.

Altogether 1024 personnel from 29 countries including 22 GPOI countries (Bangladesh, Bosnia Herzegovina, Cambodia, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Mexico, Nepal,Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, Pakistan, Rwanda,Sri Lanka Kirgizstan, , United States, Uruguay, Vietnam) and 7 Non-GPOI countries (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, United Kingdom) are taking part in the exercise.

The Centre provides training as per the guidelines developed by the UN peace missions.

The Centre is dedicated for providing training to all Nepalese Army personnel participating in various UNPKO. BPOTC is located at Panchkhal which is 45 km East of Kathmandu.

The Nepalese Army established the “Peace Keeping Training Camp” in 1986, which was later restructured into a dedicated Training centre in 2001.

Currently BPOTC is providing trainings to almost 6000 peacekeepers annually prior to their deployment in various PKO.