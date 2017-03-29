Writ petition filed to manage Nepal-India open border

By Our Reporter

A writ petition has been filed on Sunday at the Supreme Court (SC), the apex court of the country, demanding for the management and control of the open borders between Nepal and India. The writ has been filed jointly by advocate Dr Chandra KantaGyawali, border expert Buddhi Narayan Shrestha and others. The Office of the Prime Minister, Home Ministry, Defense Ministry have been named as defendants in the writ. According to a RSS report, the petitioners have argued in their writ that the provision of maintaining records along with identity cards while crossing the Nepal-India border that was mentioned in the Nepal gazette in 2009 B.S. should be implemented, as the porous border was giving way to terrorist and smuggling activities. The Nepalis have suffered a lot due to absence of regulation of the border, it is stated in the petition that calls for a mandamus order to review the open border which has not been mentioned even in the 1816 and 1950 Nepal-India friendship treaties.