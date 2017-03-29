Chinese gesture

By Our Reporter

At a time when the Chinese Defence Minister was in town, the China Study Center was busy in organizing an interaction programme on the OBOR initiative. A six-member delegation of Chinese, the scholars led by Professor Dr Wang Yiwei, attended the one-day seminar organised in Kathmandu. At the seminar, the Nepali as well as the Chinese scholars presented their papers on the benefits to Nepal if it joined the OBOR club. Meanwhile the Nepali participants had expressed dissatisfaction on the Nepal government’s reluctance in joining the OBOR initiative. The Chinese scholars had described on the six components of the OBOR initiative from which Nepal could benefit enormously. It is understandable that China has given high priority to the OBOR initiative and she wants Nepal joining the club as soon as possible.

Chinese Defence Minister General Chang Wanquan concluded his three-day formal visit to Kathmandu last week. During his stay in Kathmandu, he held meetings with Prime Minister PushpakamalDahal, President VidyaBhandari, his counterpart BalkrishnaKhand, DPM and Home Minister BimalendraNidhi, among others.

In the meetings, the Chinese minister focused on developing the economy between Nepal and China, by strengthening bilateral relationship and security arrangements. The Chinese Minister also focused on increasing connectivity through road networks between the two countries and boosting capacity of their security agencies. They also discussed exchanging border information.