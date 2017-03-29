Chinese defense minister’s Kathmandu visit worries India

By Our Reporter

The three-day Nepal visit by Chinese Defense Minister and State Councilor General ChangWanquam beginning from last Thursday has made India suspicious.

During his three-day stay in Kathmandu General Chang met President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Home Minister BimalendraNidhi and Chief of the Army Staff RajendraChhetri.

PM Dahal flew to Hainan to attend the Annual Conference of Boao Forum only after meeting General Chang in Kathmandu.

The Nepalese government as well as leaders and the Nepal Army gave a high importance to Chang, who was first Chinese Defense Minister to visit Nepal in 16 years.

He was here at the invitation of Defense Minister Bal Krishna Khand. During meetings with PMDahal and others, the Chinese Defense Minister assured that China would provide all needed support to the Nepal Army.

However, Chang’s Nepal visit ahead of the proposed joint military exercise between Nepal and China has worried India. The Indian media, which were reporting against the proposed military drill, hinted Indian displeasure over Chang’s Nepal visit.

The assurance of General Chang, who leads the 2.3-million-strong People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s largest, to provide the needed equipment and other support to the Nepal Army has made the southern neighbourmore suspicious. Indeed, India has always been objecting to any visit of Nepal by Chinese authorities. Though Nepal is a sovereign country, India has not given up its big brotherly attitude towards Nepal, which was exposed once again.

It was a coincidence that Chinese Defense Minister chose to visit Nepal a few days before Indian Army chief General BipinRawat’s ongoing four-day official visit to Nepal. Rawat is in Kathmadu at the invitation of the government. President Bidya Devi Bhandari was scheduled to confer on him the honorary title of the Nepal Army.