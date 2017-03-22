Xi-Dahal meet: Breakthrough unlikely

By Our Reporter

The Chinese authorities have finally managed to arrange a brief meeting between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 26 March.

Sources said that President Xi has become ready to grant 10 to 15 minutes’ time to Dahal after Nepali authorities’ repeated appeals.

However, during the meeting Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will not be present as both them will be on Australia and New Zealand visit by the time Dahal reaches Beijing.

In absence of his counterpart, no agreement will be signed during Dahal’s Beijing stay.

Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to visit China to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, which will take place in Hainan Province on 23-26 March. Dahal will fly to Beijing after addressing Boao Forum to meet Xi on 25 March.

The authorities of Foreign Ministry are wblamed for not doing much homework to make PM Dahal’s China visit more meaningful. It is the first visit of Dahal to China after he resumed the office of Prime Minister in August last year.

Of course, China has not been happy the way Dahal had become Nepal’s PM. Everybody knows well that Dahal became PM in the backing of India to foil Xi’s plan to visit Nepal in October last year and to delay in endorsing the agreements signed between Nepal and China during K. P. Oli’s China visit in March last year.

Nepal has also been hesitating to endorse the OBOR project forwarded by China due to India as India has been against the project. Although both Nepalese and Chinese authorities have been exerting pressure on the Nepal government to endorse the project, it is not likely that Dahal dares to endorse it.

Now at the end of his tenure as PM of Nepal, Dahal is visiting China only to tell the Chinese leaders that he has been their friend forever.

According to sources, PM Dahal will fly to Hainan on Thursday leading a 12-member team.