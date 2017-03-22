Singer Komal Niraula performed solo

By Our Reporter

After almost 28 years interval,KomalNiraula, a popular singer of Ilam, performed his second solo in Lalitpur on March 18 Saturday.

BishnuGhimire, vice chairman of Namsaling Cooperation Forum, which was hosting the show, said thatNiraula had been singing for about half a century, mostly in Ilam. But he had to wait several years to perform a solo in Kathmandu due to his involvement in the teaching profession in Ilam for 40 years.

“We had to wait long to organize this event in Kathmandu as Komal sir was busy in his job,” Ghimire said.Most people in Ilam know him as ‘Komal Sir’.

Niraulahad performed his first solo in Ilam in 1988 and has retired from his teaching profession just a few years ago.

Although he lives in Ilam permanently, Niraula, a former teacher of Ilam High School, got national recognition as a singer in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old singer has number of songs, including folk, modern and national- to his credit.

Niraula started singing in 1968.He recorded his first two songs in Radio Nepal in 1970. Then Radio Nepal was the only institution in Nepal, which took vocal tests and recorded songs. He received national recognition as a singer after he recorded a modern song—“Kesani…” in 1971and a national song—“AnjalikaGurans…”in 1973.

He won the second prize in the ‘National Youth Singing Conference’ held in 1984. Then he had sung ‘Akhanda Shakti Hau Yuba…’whose music composer was no other than music maestro Bhakta Raj Acharya.

All his family is into music. His two sons and a daughter are also in the music field. His eldest son, DanneyNiraula, is now a professional singer and a musician. His youngest son Bhishan has obtained higher education in music while his daughter JhumaNiraula had won the first prize in the singing competition ‘Brighter Timro Sur Mero’ organised by Nepal Television. His son Danneysupported Niraula in his solo performance.