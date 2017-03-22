PM Dahal under pressure for enhancing relations with China

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal is leaving for Beijing today. After his special request to the Chinese authorities, a brief meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was arranged for him. Only after the confirmation of the meeting with the President, Dahal had confirmed his visit to China. When the Chinese authorities had extended the invitation to PM Dahal to attend the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2017, Dahal had said that if he would get chance to meet President Xi, then only he would attend the Boao Forum conference.

However, in a very limited period of time, the Chinese authorities have been able to arrange Dahal’s meeting with President Xi.

What are the Nepali agendas?:

The government has not made public its agendas. According to the Foreign Ministry sources, the government has no clear-cut idea on the Nepali agendas to be discussed and signed during Dahal’s stay in Beijing.

PM Dahal’s first priority is to extend an invitation to President Xi to visit Nepal, President Xi’s visit to Nepal last year was cancelled at the last hours. Dahal is blamed for the cancellation of the scheduled visit of the Chinese supreme leader.

Dahal is also blamed for toppling down the KP Oli led government to postpone the endorsements of the agreements held during Oli’s Beijing visit. Even after above one year of signing of different ten agreements, the present government has not shown any interests in the endorsement of these agreements.

China’s top priority is endorsement of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. China wants Nepal’s active participation in this initiative. Time and again, Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador has stressed on Nepal’s joining the OBOR initiative, however, the leaders in the government have not made public their commitment in this initiative.

In September last year, the Chinese government had sent a letter to the Nepal government regarding Nepal’s commitment on the OBOR initiative. The letter was kept pending for a long time in the Foreign Ministry. After pressure from the Chinese side, in the recent past, the Foreign Ministry has sent a vague letter stating that Nepal would accept the concept developed by China.

As we know, the present government has been formed under the direct initiative of the Indians, thus the government is keen to serve the Indian interests. India has not liked the Chinese focus on OBOR. India wants the present India-puppet government here to not support the Chinese OBOR initiative. Therefore, PM Dahal is confused on whether to express Nepal’s support on the OBOR initiative or not. Specially, NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and Home Minister BimilendraNidhi are not supportive on this OBOR initiative. Dahal, so far, wants to join the OBOR project by convincing India. Until now, Dahal has not received the Indian permission on OBOR project.

In the meantime, foreign relation experts have criticized PM Dahal and the government for not doing an effective homework before his visit to Beijing.

Speaking at an interaction programme held on Sunday in Kathmandu, just four days before Dahal’s visit, exerts remarked that PM Dahal should express strong support for the OBOR initiative as this project is essential for developing infrastructural projects to transform Nepal’s economy towards prosperity. They strongly lauded for endorsing all the agreements signed by the then KP Sharma led government without any delay.

Former ambassador to China RajeshwarAcharya, foreign relation experts Hiranyalal Sherstha, Rajan Bhattarai, among others, asked the government to further enhance Nepal-China relations for the benefit of Nepal.

Experts believe that if Nepal will ensure its commitment on the OBOR initiative, Nepal may get huge Chinese support on infrastructural development projects including road, railway and energy.