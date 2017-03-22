India continues to encroach ‘No Man’s land’

By Our Reporter

Although building any structures on the ‘No Man’s land’ is against the international law, India has been constructing a road by encroaching the ‘No Man’s land’ in Morang.

Construction of a 12-feet wide road on the ‘Dasgaja’ area is now on the final stage. Works to open the track has completed and 1.2 km of the road has already been blacktopped. But the Nepali authorities have not yet objected to the unlawful construction of the road in the prohibited border area.

According to locals, the road which is constructed raising the land will cause inundation in the Nepali soil during monsoon. They also claim that the Indian side has also encroached the land of Nepalis while constructing the road.

The road will pass through the No Man’s land between Tarega of Majhare in Nepal and Sunamani Gudam of India.

Although the locals apprised the administration of the illegal construction of a road by India in the No Man’s land, the local administration has not taken any initiative to stop the construction works.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a Nepali national was shot to death by SSB in Kanchanpur a few days ago over a row over a culvert built in Nepali soil, but the government of Nepal has done nothing to prevent the encroachment of ‘No Man’s land in Morang. This shows how the present government has failed to safeguard the Nepal’s territory.

The locals have been unable to protest the construction of the road fearing the Seema Suraksha Bal, which killed Govinda Gautam in Kanchanpur.