Who will present the new budget?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal is planning to present the budget for the new fiscal year by himself. On the other hand, NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba is saying that the government led by him is going to present the budget for the new fiscal year. The general public are confused, who is going to present the budget.

So far, Dahal’s wish is to present a populist budget with the plan to attract voters in favour of the Maoist Center. Although the country is passing through a crucial phase, the partners in the government have already started to fight on presentation of the budget.

This has also reflected the mood of the two major party leaders in the present coalition government to get to or remain in power. Dahal wants to continue in the government whereas Deuba wants to succeed Dahal before the presentation of the budget. As per the constitution, by 29 May the budget for new fiscal year has to be presented.