UML continues its campaign despite Rajbiraj incident

By Our Reporter

The CPN-UML has given continuity to its Mechi-Mahakali campaign in western Terai despite the tragic incident in Rajbairaj last week.

The UML that put off its campaign for three days following the Rajbiraj incident in which five individuals were killed in the police firing resumed its campaign from Hetauda on Thursday.

The demonstrators of the United Democratic Madhesi Front were killed when they tried to attack the mass meeting of the CPN-UML.

The UML leaders claimed that the UDMF wanted to massacre the UML leaders in Rajbiraj, but their plot was foiled by the police. They even accused the government, especially Home Minister BimalendraNidhi, of having his role in the incident.

However, the UML campaign did not face any obstruction in western Terai. The media reported that the party held its biggest rally in Bhairahawa, the stronghold of the Madhes-based parties in Rupandehi district.

However, the Madhes-based parties and groups called general strike in the districts through which the campaign passed through.