Indian atrocity continues in Kanchanpur

By Our Reporter

Govinda Gautam who was shot to death by the Indian SeemaSurakshaBal (SSB) in Kanchanpur was cremated with state honour on Sunday. Gautam,30, of Punarbash Municipality-8 in Kanchanpur district, had died on March 9 after being shot by the SSB at Aananda Bazaar in the district.

The government declared him a martyr and provided Rs 1 million to his family.

However, the government failed to strongly object to the killing of Gautam by the SSB in the Nepali soil.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not dare to call Indian Prime Minister NaredraModi regarding the killing. Instead, the media reported that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Security Advisor AjitDoval made a telephone call to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and expressed grief over the death of a Nepali citizen in the Kanchanpur incident.

However, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu refuted the news that Gautam was killed by SSB man. But within hours, the embassy’s claim turned false.

According to eyewitnesses, SSB ThanedaarArbind Kumar Shukla had opened fire hitting in the waist of Gautam.

The incident occurred following a dispute over a culvert construction in the Nepali territory by the locals of Anand Bazaar. However, the SSB claimed that the construction site was in India.

The Kanchanpur incident only showed how the Indian site was showing its big brotherly attitude in the borders. The SSB had no right to enter the Nepali territory and kill Nepali nationals. It was a violation of internal laws. But the present government of Nepal, which itself is a puppet of India, failed to make the Indian side apologies over the incident. Surrenderism of the government became apparent once again in the Kanchapur killing.