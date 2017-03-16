Huge number participate in martyr Gautam’s funeral

By Our Reporter

After the killing of GovindaGautam in Nepali territory in Punarbash Municipality, Kanchanpur by the Indian Border Security Force, thousands of locals came down in the streets to protest against the Indian atrocities. They shouted anti-India slogans and asked India to stop border encroachments. Finally, the government was forced to declare late Gautam a martyr to cool-down the local people.

Prime Minister and other ministers out of fear their Indian bosses, were unable to condemn the shooting of a Nepali youth by an Indian security force even by entering into Nepali territory. Political observers have remarked that India should extend an apology for the incident.

Hundreds of thousands of locals participated in the funeral of martyr Gautamon Sunday. However, political leaders and ministers didn’t take part in the funeral of Late Gautam, from which locals in Kanchanpur have become very angry with the India puppet political leaders.

The local people have even demanded to construct walls in Nepal-India borders. At a time when some political forces are trying to serve the Indian interests, An anti-Indian sentiment has been intensified in the Western Tarai districts.