Government violating code of conduct

By Our Reporter

Government has introduced a new structure of local bodies weeks after announcement of the local election date and also after implementation of the election code of conduct.

The government formed a three-member task force that has unconstitutionally increased the number of the local bodies from 719 to 744. According to the constitution, only the Commission for Restructuring Local Bodies is eligible to set the number of local units. But the government by discarding the constitutional norms, increased the number of the local units.

To hold the local elections on 14 May, still, four election related laws have to be formulated. Still the Parliament is to formulate related laws even after announcement of the election code of conduct. Such laws related to the election cannot be formulated after the announcement of the election date. If a case is filed against the violation of the code of conduct in the court, this will be a subject for judicial consideration.