Dahal becomes an unsuccessful prime minister

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has become yet another unsuccessful prime minister of Nepal. Even six months after assuming the high office, Prime Minister Dahal has failed to prove the significance of ending his party’s alliance with the UML-led government.

He has been unable even to withdraw the cases pending in the courts against the Maoist cadrers and leaders.

The Maoist leaders who have been living in the constant fear of being arrested at any time due to the cases filed against them in the courts have also started terming Dahal as an unsuccessful Prime Minister.

Dahal, who became the prime minister in the support of the NC, with a commitment to amend the constitution and hold the local elections, has already failed in his main mission. In seven months’ in power, Dahal has failed to amend the constitution although he had announced the date of local polls. However, still there is no certainty whether the local elections will be held on May 14, the date fixed for the local polls.

There are now slim chances that the statute will be amended during Dahal’s tenure.

Instead, political polarization has widened due to Dahal. The Madhes-based parties have already decided to withdraw their support from the government and have announced protest to foil the local elections.

Differences with the CPN-UML, the main opposition party, have widened in such a way that the two communist parties may never forge alliance in future.

Above all, people have started believing that Dahal had become PM under the Indian design only to foil Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Nepal visit in October last year and stall the agreements reached between China and Nepal during K. P. Oli’s premiership.

Although he accomplished these two missions of India, he became helpless in addressing the genuine problems of the Nepalese people.

Dahal failed not only to amend the constitution, but also to control corruption, black-marketing and other social evils. Instead corruption has thrived further after he ascended to the throne.

Once he steps down to hand over the prime ministerial post to NC’s SherBahadurDeuba as per the said gentleman agreement, Dahal is likely to become only a pawn in Nepal’s power-oriented politics.